Norway allocates EUR 6.4 million aid package to Ukraine, - Foreign Minister Eide

Norway is handing over another aid package to Ukraine. This time, it is worth 6.4 million euros.

This was announced by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Eide during a joint briefing with the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries in Odesa,Ukrinform informs, Censor.NET reports.

"We have allocated 6.4 million euros from the Norwegian government to support Ukraine," the Foreign Minister said.

The diplomat noted that Norway has several plans that will be implemented depending on whether the war in Ukraine ends or continues.

Eide emphasized that support for Ukraine and its integration into NATO remain unchanged.

"What remains unchanged is support for Ukraine and its integration into NATO. We are fighting not only for Ukraine but also for us. We all have unpleasant experiences with Russia and it cannot be trusted, and we want to live in peace," said the Norwegian Foreign Minister.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, October 16, Lithuania announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 3.5 billion euros.

Also that day, the United States announced a $425 million defense package for Ukraine, which included new air defense systems and long-range weapons.

