US announces $425 million defense package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The United States announced a $425 million defense package for Ukraine, including new air defense systems and long-range weapons.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"I held telephone conversations with President Joseph Biden and expressed gratitude to the United States for its unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. President Biden's leadership in uniting the world and America's strong bipartisan support have been crucial in helping Ukraine to withstand and defend our independence," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to the United States, "for the $425 million defense package announced today, which included new air defense systems and long-range weapons."

The Head of State also suggested that Biden consider the possibility of developing joint arms production and discussed the importance of additional training for Ukrainian soldiers.

"Special attention was paid to the upcoming online meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format. I informed President Biden about my today's address to the Ukrainian parliament, during which the Victory Plan received the firm support of all parliamentary parties and groups," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, tomorrow he will present it "to our EU partners at a meeting of the Council of Europe."

"We continue to work with our partners to implement the Peace Formula. We thank the United States for its willingness to help Ukraine strengthen its position to force Russia to use good diplomacy," the president summarized.

