Biden to speak with Zelensky and announce new military support package for Ukraine - White House

US President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Afterwards, the US leader is going to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a briefing by White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre.

"President Biden will speak with President Zelensky shortly, if not already, and announce a significant new security assistance package for Ukraine today as part of our efforts to strengthen our support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," Jean-Pierre said.

However, the White House spokeswoman did not disclose any details about the contents of the package.

