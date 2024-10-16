Biden to speak with Zelensky and announce new military support package for Ukraine - White House
US President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Afterwards, the US leader is going to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to a briefing by White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre.
"President Biden will speak with President Zelensky shortly, if not already, and announce a significant new security assistance package for Ukraine today as part of our efforts to strengthen our support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," Jean-Pierre said.
However, the White House spokeswoman did not disclose any details about the contents of the package.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password