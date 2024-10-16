Ukraine is waiting for invitation to Alliance until end of Biden’s term - Ambassador of Ukraine to NATO Halibarenko

Ukraine is asking through diplomatic channels for an invitation to NATO even before Joe Biden leaves the post of US president.

As Censor.NET informs, Ukraine's ambassador to NATO Nataliia Halibarenko said about this interview to the Reuters agency.

"We believe that the invitation to Ukraine is currently a political signal. We sincerely believe that it can become part of the legacy of the current American administration," the diplomat said.

In order to justify the war it unleashed, the Russian Federation, for propaganda purposes, referred to Ukraine's potential membership in NATO. While the Ukrainian authorities insisted that the country needs to join the alliance to protect against any future Russian aggression, writes Reuters.

Halibarenko said that inviting Ukraine to NATO would eliminate the "main bone of contention" between Kyiv and Moscow.

"If we say that there is an invitation, for the Russian Federation it will be like a final verdict - that's all, and it is no longer possible to raise the stakes using this topic," said the diplomat.

Halibarenko also stated that official Kyiv does not insist on the immediate start of negotiations on membership, but an official invitation already now "will be a powerful signal."

When asked when Ukraine would like to receive an invitation, she answered: "The sooner, the better."

Also remind, this week in Brussels, the defense ministers of NATO countries will meet to analyze the current state of fulfillment of the obligations of Ukraine's partners regarding the supply of weapons systems.

