This week, NATO Defense Ministers will discuss progress in providing assistance to Ukraine

This week, NATO defence ministers will meet in Brussels to analyse the current state of fulfilment of Ukraine's partners' commitments to supply weapons systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by Patrick Turner, NATO's senior representative in Ukraine.

"We are following the developments very closely (regarding the status of the Alliance's current military assistance to Ukraine - ed.), and I am confident that this and other commitments in key priority areas will be reviewed this week at the meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, which will be attended by Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, in the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting. As you know, the meeting in the Ramstein format had to be postponed. The two sides will review our positions on air defence systems and other priorities," Turner said.

He noted that at the Washington summit, and subsequently, many things were agreed to be done together.

"At the top of this list of measures drawn up in Washington was a collective commitment by Allies to provide Ukraine with at least €40 billion in military assistance this year," the diplomat said.

Turner reminded that the NATO Security Assistance and Training Unit (NSATU) was launched in Wiesbaden to coordinate assistance to Ukraine, expressing hope that the Centre will be fully operational within a few months.

"The new Secretary General has made it clear that, firstly, we have to deliver on what we promised, and secondly, we have to do even more and even faster, if we are in a position to do so," the senior NATO official added.