Ukraine has absolute right to strike at military targets in Russia from which it is attacked - NATO Special Representative Turner

The leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance recognises Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military targets in Russia with Western weapons in its fight against the aggressor. However, the decision to grant permission must be made by the countries that supply these weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Patrick Turner, a senior NATO representative in Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Firstly, under international law, Ukraine has an absolute right under the right of self-defence enshrined in the UN Charter to strike military targets outside its borders from which Russia is attacking you. Ukraine is already exercising this right with weapons provided by NATO allies and with its own weapons," he said.

At the same time, Turner noted that "it is the business of each participating country to decide how Ukraine should use the weapons that that country provides".

"Our overall intention, as I said, is to help put Ukraine in the best possible position on the battlefield, and that's why a wide range of decisions were taken at the Washington Summit. That's why Allies are providing 40 billion euros of military assistance this year, and that's why this is the base from which we are moving forward. That is why we have NSATU. That is why Allies announce new decisions on the supply of various weapons systems and ammunition almost every week," the diplomat explained.

At the same time, Turner added, NATO has repeatedly noted that "progress on the battlefield will not depend on one particular system, one particular type of weapon, or one particular authorisation to use it".

