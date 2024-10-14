NATO-Ukraine Council to meet on October 17

The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet on Thursday, October 17.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to the program of the NATO ministerial meeting, Censor.NET informs.

According to the document, the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held in the format of a "working dinner".

It is not yet known at what level it will meet and who will represent Ukraine at the Council meeting.

The NATO-Ukraine Council is a key body for Kyiv's cooperation with the Alliance.

The NATO-Ukraine Council last met in late August 2024. At that time, its participants condemned Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

