Lithuania has agreed on new aid package for Ukraine worth 3.5 billion euros, - Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 3.5 billion euros.

He announced this during a joint briefing with the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries in Odesa, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Since the beginning of our cooperation, we have supplied equipment worth 15.4 billion euros, and now we have agreed on assistance worth 3.5 billion euros," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said.

The diplomat noted that Lithuania has become one of the largest suppliers of energy equipment to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian foreign minister also supported Ukraine's "Victory Plan," publicly presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 16.

In addition, Landsbergis emphasized the urgency of allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russian military targets.

"The postponement of this decision in 2014 led us to the events of 2022 (Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - ed.). If we postpone the decision, there will be a global crisis," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said.

