Australia to hand over 49 Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine - ABC

In the near future, Australia will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth $245 million. It will include 49 Abrams tanks.

ABC writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, Abrams tanks will soon be decommissioned from Australian service. The transfer will be officially announced by Defence Minister Pat Conroy.

Australia has recently received the first of 75 new M1A2 tanks, which will gradually replace the older M1A1 models.

The transfer of the tanks required a permit from the United States in accordance with international arms trade rules.

Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could receive decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia.

At the end of July 2024 , Australia "retired" the last M1A1 Abrams tank in service with its army.