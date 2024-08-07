Media: Australia has decommissioned last M1A1 Abrams tanks that Ukraine requested for transfer

At the end of July, Australia decommissioned the last M1A1 Abrams tank in service with its army. Earlier, Ukraine requested the transfer of these tanks to the Armed Forces.

This is reported by Janes, Censor.NET informs.

The Australian government plans to replace M1A1 Abrams tanks with newer M1A2 SEPv3 tanks from the United States. The Australian Ministry of Defense ordered them back in 2022. The new tanks will be put into service in 2025. They will be deployed to another base in Townsville.

Defense Express writes that in early 2024, Australia had 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks. At the time, they were considered obsolete. The publication adds that Ukrainian diplomacy has twice asked for the transfer of these tanks to the Armed Forces.

