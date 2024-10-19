Russians hit Zaporizhzhia city center with KABs, three people injured (updated)

On the evening of Saturday, October 19, explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

A few minutes before the explosions, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the launch of KABs by Russian tactical aircraft in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information.

Later, Fedorov reported that the enemy hit the center of Zaporizhzhia with two KABs. One person was injured in the attack.

"The blast wave and debris damaged the buildings. All utilities are already working on the spot," the statement said.

Later, the head of the RMA said that the number of victims had increased to three.