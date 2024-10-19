Woman was killed in hostile shelling of Kupiansk. PHOTOS

A woman died as a result of Russian shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, the hostile shelling took place on the evening of 18 October. A 65-year-old woman who was on the street at the time of the attack was killed.

Residential buildings were damaged in the city.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Earlier it was reported that measures to evacuate civilians were being stepped up in the Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk, and that families with children were being forcibly evacuated in Borivska territorial community of Izium district.

