Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Russian Yastrub-AV Artillery Reconnaissance System with HIMARS MLRS. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" attacked the Russian artillery reconnaissance complex 1K148 "Yastrub-AV" in the Luhansk region with M142 HIMARS MLRS. The cost of the enemy equipment could reach $250 million.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

