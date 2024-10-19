Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed enemy infantry fighting vehicle and two tanks in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv direction destroyed an enemy BMP-3: the armoured vehicle detonated right in the landing zone after being hit. The soldiers also destroyed two tanks that were equipped with "protection".

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

