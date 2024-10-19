Ukrainian paratroopers eliminated platoon of Russian marines in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault brigade of the Air Assault Division of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a platoon of Russian soldiers and their equipment in Kursk region. In particular, the soldiers eliminated the occupiers from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on social media, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.

"These bastards did not get where they wanted to go. And again, this "meeting" ended in death for the Russian bastards," the publication added.

