Border guards destroyed infantry fighting vehicle, hit armored personnel carrier of occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, hit an armoured personnel carrier and an occupier's UAV control centre in the Kupyansk direction.

The video of the training was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

Watch: Soldiers of the Presidential Brigade destroy a group of Russian infantry in the Svatove direction. VIDEO

