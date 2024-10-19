Fighters of Presidential Brigade destroy group of Russian infantry in Svatove direction. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated the enemy in the Svatove sector. The aerial bombers hit a group of occupants with precision with accurate ammunition drops.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password