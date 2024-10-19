Fighters of Presidential Brigade destroy group of Russian infantry in Svatove direction. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated the enemy in the Svatove sector. The aerial bombers hit a group of occupants with precision with accurate ammunition drops.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

