Fighters of 79th SAB with Javelin ATGM destroy Russian tank together with crew in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO
In the Kurakhove sector, soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian tank with Javelin ATGMs and burned its crew members alive.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
