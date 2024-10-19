ENG
Fighters of 79th SAB with Javelin ATGM destroy Russian tank together with crew in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

In the Kurakhove sector, soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian tank with Javelin ATGMs and burned its crew members alive.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

