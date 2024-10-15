Decision to intensify evacuation measures in Kupiansk and Izium districts is made - RMA

In the Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk, measures to evacuate civilians are being intensified, and families with children have been forcibly evacuated in the Borova territorial community of the Izium district.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the Kharkiv RMA, the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, spoke about the evacuation measures and the operational situation in the region on the air of United News.

As noted, in order to protect the residents of the Kupiansk city territorial community, during a meeting of the Regional Defense Council, a decision was made to strengthen measures to evacuate the civilian population.

"The evacuation of families with children from the frontline communities of Kupiansk district continues today. 234 children and their families were evacuated from September 9 to October 14. There are 35 more children to evacuate. Due to the security situation, today it was decided to intensify measures to evacuate civilians in Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk," noted Syniehubov.

In addition, at a meeting of the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region, the forced evacuation of families with children was announced in the Borova community. It is reported that 119 children from the village of Borova are subject to evacuation.

"The community is systematically conducting explanatory work with parents about the need to take their children to safe places if possible. There is preliminary information that there are more families who are planning to evacuate from the community in the near future," added Syniehubov.

