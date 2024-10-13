One person wounded in Russian attack on Kupiansk and Borova, houses, administrative buildings and shops damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 13 October, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region once again, striking the town of Kupiansk and the village of Borova, and injuring a civilian.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Today, at around 10:00 a.m., an enemy FPV drone reportedly hit an open area of land in Kupiansk. A 56-year-old man who was passing nearby at the time of the strike was injured.

Also at night, around 2:50 am, the occupiers carried out a massive shelling of Borova village in Izium district. Private households, apartment buildings, administrative buildings and shops were damaged. According to preliminary data, the Russian army shelled the settlement with Smerch multiple rocket launchers.





