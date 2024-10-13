Occupiers attacked Bilozerka with artillery: man was injured, houses were damaged. PHOTOS
Today, on 13 October, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery, causing casualties.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the attack injured a 35-year-old man who was on the street at the time of the attack. He was diagnosed with concussion, blast, and craniocerebral injuries. The man was treated on the spot and refused hospitalization.
In addition, the shelling damaged several residential buildings. Windows were smashed in 17 apartments. A garage was also destroyed, and a car was destroyed.
