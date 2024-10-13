ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7947 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
822 0

Occupiers attacked Bilozerka with artillery: man was injured, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 13 October, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery, causing casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attack injured a 35-year-old man who was on the street at the time of the attack. He was diagnosed with concussion, blast, and craniocerebral injuries. The man was treated on the spot and refused hospitalization.

In addition, the shelling damaged several residential buildings. Windows were smashed in 17 apartments. A garage was also destroyed, and a car was destroyed.

Удар по Білозерці 13 жовтня
Удар по Білозерці 13 жовтня

Also read: Three people wounded as a result of hostile attacks in Kherson region over the past day

Удар по Білозерці 13 жовтня
Удар по Білозерці 13 жовтня

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Khersonska region (2118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 