Evacuation to be intensified in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region - RMA

Evacuation measures will be intensified in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The enemy continues to commit terror against unarmed people and civilian infrastructure. Recently, we have seen an increase in shelling from various types of weapons," he said.

According to the head of the RMA, more than 4,000 residents currently live in the Kupiansk community. Most of them are elderly people.

"That is why it is important that everyone is aware of the need to move to safer places. We have to work together to help our people," said Syniehubov.

In particular, the head of the RMA added that all evacuees have been provided with