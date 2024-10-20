At night, unknown drones attacked defense factory that manufactured explosives in Nizhny Novgorod Region. VIDEO

On the night of 20 October, explosions occurred near the Sverdlov Plant, a factory in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

It has been reported that the explosions in Dzerzhinsk and the regional center of Nizhny Novgorod occurred around 4:30 am local time.

Residents of the city report that the target of the air attack was the Sverdlov Plant, which was sanctioned by both Ukraine and several Western countries. Russian media and Telegram channels note that smoke was seen over the city during the drone attack.

The company is one of the largest producers of industrial explosives in Russia. The company specializes in the production of charges for the mining industry, as well as materials for seismic and geophysical work.

In addition, the plant produces aircraft and artillery shells, aircraft bombs, including guided bombs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defense systems.

"Sverdlov Plant is a key enterprise for the economy of Dzerzhinsk and is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians are increasingly shelling their own settlements in Kursk region, using scorched earth tactics - Sibiga