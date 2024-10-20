Drones and truck delivered to Achilles battalion fighting near Kupiansk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During a trip to the Kharkiv region, the leader of the European Solidarity Party and the fifth president Petro Poroshenko handed over two hundred FPV drones, as well as day and night Mavics, Vanilla Sugar detectors, Shatro radar, and a truck equipped with a command post to the Achilles battalion.

This is reported by the EU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The Achilles battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade is one of the most effective unmanned units in the Armed Forces. Currently, the battalion's soldiers are defending the lands of the Kharkiv region, particularly in the Kupiansk sector. They fly both day and night. So they are in constant need of high-quality drones.

"What are we doing under the cover of night in the Kharkiv region? Of course, we are delivering equipment to our friends. This time, we were invited to visit the soldiers of the Achilles battalion of unmanned aerial combat systems, who are currently holding back the enemy's attack near Kupyansk," Poroshenko said on social media.

"These guys are real record holders in cleaning up debris from Ukrainian soil. We brought the unit a DAF Leyland truck, day and night FPV drones - 100 units of Vyrii and 100 units of Johnny 10T, 4 Mavic, 2 Shatro dome electronic warfare systems and a dozen Vanilla Sugar drone detectors," Poroshenko said.

"The most important treasure for us is a vehicle that will go to perform our combat missions today," adds the company commander, explaining that without a reliable truck, you can't get far on the autumn road. "The dams have already leaked a bit, there is no passability, pickup trucks can't pass. Accordingly, this vehicle will be very useful for the combat missions of our battalion," says the Achilles representative. "There is a special place for the operator, a place for the pilot and a place for the commander," Poroshenko shows the vehicle.

"Tonight this equipment will go to the positions. Thanks to you, our direction, where the battalion is located, will be blocked," the soldier said.

"I want to confirm that the effectiveness of the combat use of drones in Achilles is extremely high," Poroshenko said.

"Thank you very much for your help, we hope that the enemy will be driven out of our land quickly. It's not just the equipment, it's the lives of our guys who work with this equipment," the soldier said.

"We are strengthening our cooperation with the Achilles battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade and trying to promptly close all the requests they send to our team. Because only the Armed Forces of Ukraine can win the victory from the enemy, and for this they need high-quality support," Poroshenko said.