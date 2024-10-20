Enemy attacks in east with small infantry groups around clock, but there is no advance in Toretsk and in area of Chasiv Yar - Luhansk OTG

The occupants are being held back in the area of Chasiv Yar. The enemy is not advancing in Toretsk either.

According to Censor.NET, Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk regional military unit, told this on the air of the Suspilne Novosti marathon.

The enemy is trying to advance despite enormous losses. The situation in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk military operation remains difficult.

"Aviation was active in the Siversk direction yesterday. Three combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction. Four combat engagements took place in the Toretsk direction, aviation was also active," she said.

She added that the enemy's tactics in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions remain unchanged - assault actions by small infantry groups.

"We can't talk about changing the tactics dramatically, because the enemy is using small assault groups, especially in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions. This tactic has proven to be effective, because they do not spare manpower and send assault groups around the clock, endlessly and for quite some time now, trying to break through our defense," the military said.

However, despite all the efforts of the Russian occupiers, the Defense Forces manage to effectively restrain the enemy.

"In Toretsk itself, despite the fact that the situation there is very difficult, the city is almost destroyed, we are holding back the enemy. The enemy has not been able to advance into Toretsk for a long time. If we talk about the Kramatorsk direction, in particular the Chasiv Yar area, they are also using tactics similar to those used in the Toretsk direction. The situation there is such that the enemy is crossing the canal, also using small assault groups, as equipment cannot pass through. We are blocking and destroying them," Bobovnikova added.