Defense forces destroyed 9,590 Russian invaders and 1,211 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons over week, - Pavliuk said
During the week of October 13-20, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 9,590 personnel.
This was reported on Telegram by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.
Pavlyuk noted that the Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment. Among the destroyed items this week:
- 76 tanks;
- 235 armored combat vehicles;
- 155 artillery systems;
- 1 MLRS;
- 403 units of vehicles;
- 41 units of special equipment.
