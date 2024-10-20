ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10027 visitors online
News
859 2

Defense forces destroyed 9,590 Russian invaders and 1,211 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons over week, - Pavliuk said

During the week of October 13-20, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 9,590 personnel.

This was reported on Telegram by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Pavlyuk noted that the Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment. Among the destroyed items this week:

  • 76 tanks;
  • 235 armored combat vehicles;
  • 155 artillery systems;
  • 1 MLRS;
  • 403 units of vehicles;
  • 41 units of special equipment.

інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (9325) liquidation (2478) Oleksandr Pavliuk (105)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 