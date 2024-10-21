ENG
News
7 987 39

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 680230 (+1710 per day), 9071 tanks, 19 589 artillery systems, 18 175 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 678,520 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 680230 (+1710) people,
  • tanks - 9071 (+24) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 18175 (+64) units
  • artillery systems - 19589 (+24) units,
  • MLRS - 1232 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 979 (+1) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17333 (+46),
  • cruise missiles - 2624 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27034 (+47) units
  • special equipment - 3479 (+3)

Інфографіка

Author: 

