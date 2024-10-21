Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 680230 (+1710 per day), 9071 tanks, 19 589 artillery systems, 18 175 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 678,520 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 680230 (+1710) people,

tanks - 9071 (+24) units

armored combat vehicles - 18175 (+64) units

artillery systems - 19589 (+24) units,

MLRS - 1232 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 979 (+1) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17333 (+46),

cruise missiles - 2624 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27034 (+47) units

special equipment - 3479 (+3)

