Russians attack residential area of Zaporizhzhia: 3 people killed, 16 wounded, over 30 houses damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Explosions occurred during an air raid in Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the east.

Later, the head of the region said that the Russians had attacked a residential area in Zaporizhzhia.

"Preliminary, one person was wounded. The blast wave damaged houses nearby," Fedorov added.

The head of the RMA said that at least five people were injured in an enemy strike in Zaporizhzhia.

A 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman are in serious condition. Three more people are in moderate condition. The medics are providing them with all the necessary assistance

The head of the region said that as of 11:25 a.m. there were 7 wounded. More than 30 houses were damaged

The number of injured increased to 9 people

Two people are in serious condition, 5 are in moderate condition, and two more have received medical assistance and will be treated at home.

As of 1 p.m., the number of injured increased to 14.

Later, it became known that the body of a dead man had been removed from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia.

"Fourteen injured, three of them are in serious condition, and one dead - these are the consequences of the enemy attack on the regional center," the head of the RMA, Fedorov, added.

Later, Fedorov said the death toll had risen to three.

"A 44-year-old woman died in the hospital. Doctors fought for her life for several hours," he wrote.

As of 7:19 p.m., the number of victims increased to 16.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that the number of victims of a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia by Russian troops had increased to 2 people.

"According to the investigation, on October 21, 2024, in the morning, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a residential area of Zaporizhzhia. Two people were killed. Infrastructure facilities located near the hit site were damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

According to the RMA, the number of wounded has increased to 15 people.