Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: almost 20 buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Almost two dozen residential buildings in the Oleksandrivskyi, Khortytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged by enemy air strikes the night before.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, utilities and emergency services are inspecting the damaged facilities.

Employees of ELUASH, KSVARS, and Zaporozhremservis were engaged in the clean-up.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack by KABs on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Work has already been carried out to repair damaged windows in six apartment buildings in Oleksandrivskyi district and in a private household.











Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had hit Zaporizhzhia city centre with multiple rocket launchers, the number of wounded increased to 10, including two children.