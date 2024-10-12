ENG
Consequences of enemy attack by KABs on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 October 2024, the Russian army once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the occupiers hit an infrastructure facility, the private sector, and the territory of the equestrian club. Two wounded citizens are currently known (according to the RMA, 3 people were wounded - Ed.), including an 11-year-old child," the statement said.

Police, rescuers, and other relevant city services are working at the sites of enemy attacks.

Earlier, the RMA reported that Russian troops had attacked houses and industrial premises in Zaporizhzhia: 3 people were wounded.

