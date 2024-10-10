ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10772 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 820 0

Consequences of airstrike on private sector of Zaporizhzhia: 4 people were injured, including child. PHOTOS

On the morning of 10 October, Russian occupants conducted an air strike on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"In the morning, the enemy carried out air strikes on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia: 4 people were injured, including one child. The number of victims is being established," the statement said.

Five private houses were partially destroyed, and another 5 houses, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian Federation attacked infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia: 3 people wounded

Emergency workers evacuated 5 residents from the damaged houses.

The work to eliminate the consequences of the air strikes has been completed.

Наслідки авіаудару по приватному сектору Запоріжжя 10 жовтня
Наслідки авіаудару по приватному сектору Запоріжжя 10 жовтня
Наслідки авіаудару по приватному сектору Запоріжжя 10 жовтня
Наслідки авіаудару по приватному сектору Запоріжжя 10 жовтня
Наслідки авіаудару по приватному сектору Запоріжжя 10 жовтня

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (547) shoot out (14488) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (866)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 