Consequences of airstrike on private sector of Zaporizhzhia: 4 people were injured, including child. PHOTOS

On the morning of 10 October, Russian occupants conducted an air strike on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"In the morning, the enemy carried out air strikes on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia: 4 people were injured, including one child. The number of victims is being established," the statement said.

Five private houses were partially destroyed, and another 5 houses, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Emergency workers evacuated 5 residents from the damaged houses.

The work to eliminate the consequences of the air strikes has been completed.









