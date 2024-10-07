Russia attacks infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia: 3 people are wounded
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring 3 people.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
"Russia has struck again on the territory of the region, in particular in Zaporizhzhia. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. Three employees of these facilities were injured. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," the statement said.
As reported earlier, Russian troops fired KABs at Zaporizhzhia.
