Day in Kharkiv region: at night enemy attacked Kharkiv and suburbs, during day he attacked 4 districts, there is one dead and wounded people. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv region with KABs and UAVs and fired mortars at settlements in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

On the night of 7 October, Russians shelled the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv and attacked Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, with a UAV. A 73-year-old woman was injured in the village of Mytrofanivka, Kupyansk district, as a result of shelling

Zolochiv, Kupyansk, Mytrofanivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Ivashky, Pershotravneve and other frontline settlements were targeted by enemy UAVs, artillery, MLRS and mortars over the last day.

In the evening of 6 October in the village of Cherkaska Lozova. One house was damaged and 2 houses were partially damaged. A 50-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were injured.

The enemy shelled the village of Cherkaski Tyshky twice, burning grass and forest floor.

In the village of Ivashky, a private house, outbuildings and a power line were damaged as a result of mortar shelling.

As a result of shelling in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, a private house and an outbuilding were on fire.

In Kupyansk, a 54-year-old man was injured in the shelling and the roof of a private house on the area of 150 square metres was burned. In the morning, men aged 40 and 68 were injured as a result of a UAV strike.

Read more: Occupiers are destroying Kupiansk infrastructure by dropping KABs on city - CMA





