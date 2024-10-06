Occupiers are destroying Kupiansk infrastructure by dropping KABs on city - CMA

Russian invaders are trying to completely destroy Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, by regularly attacking the city with guided aerial bombs.

The head of the CMA, Andrii Besedin, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET report.

According to Besedin, Russians are dropping guided bombs weighing 1,500 kilograms in the city centre. And the left bank and the outskirts regularly suffer from 250-300 kilogram unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The left bank has been virtually destroyed. All critical infrastructure, all civilian infrastructure. Every enterprise that was there was destroyed by the enemy. And we see the tactic that the Russians leave nothing but scorched earth," said the head of the CMA.

