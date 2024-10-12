Russian troops hit houses and industrial premises in Zaporizhzhia: 3 people were injured (updated). VIDEO

On the night of Saturday, October 12, 2024, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupiers targeted private residential buildings and production premises of one of the enterprises.

"Preliminarily, three people were injured. Doctors provided all the necessary assistance," Fedorov clarified.

More information about the attack on the city is not known at the moment.

Subsequently, Fedorov reported that women aged 55 and 22, as well as an 11-year-old girl, were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia and published a video recording the consequences of enemy strikes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of October 10. Then 4 people were injured.