Oleh Huliak appointed as new Director General of "Ukroboronprom"

Oleh Huliak has been appointed to the position of Director General of "Ukroboronprom".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the concern.

The relevant decision was made by the Supervisory Board of the Joint Stock Company.

According to the concern, more than 20 people applied for the position of Ukroboronprom CEO, of which three candidates were shortlisted. The Supervisory Board held the final interview with them and decided on the candidate. Representatives of the US, UK and German embassies were involved in the interviews with the shortlisted candidates.



Oleh Huliak was the interim head of the concern after the dismissal of Herman Smetanin.

What is known about Oleh Huliak

Since 1993, Huliak has been in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He began his military career as a deputy commander of a reconnaissance company of an airborne division. He participated in the Russian-Ukrainian war. In 2021-2024, he was the Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

