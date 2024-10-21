Paratroopers of 46th Brigade repel enemy’s attempt to capture Maksymilianivka: 2 tanks and 5 armored personnel carriers destroyed. VIDEO

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian paratroopers repelled an attack by Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of OSGT "Khortytsia" with reference to a video from the 46th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the AFU.

The enemy wanted to capture Maksymilianivka

As noted, the occupiers tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian units yesterday and capture Maksymilianivka (a village in the Marinka urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. - Ed.) for a further attack on Kurakhove.

"Seven enemy tanks and 11 armoured personnel carriers approached the positions of Ukrainian defenders. As a result of the fighting, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed 2 tanks and 5 armoured personnel carriers, while 2 more tanks were damaged and managed to roll back. The fate of 28 Russian soldiers who took part in the assault remains unknown," the statement said.

