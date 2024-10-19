ENG
Defense forces repulsed the enemy in Kruhliakivka, Russian troops advanced near Klishchiivka, Maksimilianivka, and Vuhledar - DeepState

Кругляківка карта

Defense forces make progress near Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops continue to advance in Donetsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"Map updated! The Ukrainian Defence Forces have pushed back the enemy in Kruhlyakivka (a village in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region). The enemy advanced near Klishchiyivka (a village in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), Maksymilianivka (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), and Vuhledar (a town in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Кругляківка карта
Kruglyakivka

Кліщіївка карта
Klishchiivka

Максимільянівка карта
Maximilianivka

Вугледар карта
Vuhledar

Earlier, DeepState reported that the enemy continued its assault operations in the direction of Kurakhove and broke through to the center of Maksymilianivka.

