Enemy continues assault operations in direction of Kurakhove and broke through to center of Maksymilianivka - DeepState

The enemy continues assault operations in the direction of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, and has announced the complete capture of the village of Maksymilianivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

It is noted that on October 17, the Russians stormed Maksymilianivka, throwing a total of more than 30 units of equipment into a mechanized assault, most of which were destroyed and damaged. A large number of infantry are constantly moving alongside the vehicles.

"Today, the enemy has published footage of their rag, claiming to have completely captured the settlement. The video itself was made in the center of the village, but we are simultaneously clarifying information about the enemy's presence in the entire settlement. However, based on the situation, it won't be long before the western part of Maksymilianivka is taken under control. We should expect the map to be updated in this area," the analysts add.

The occupiers are simultaneously storming the positions to the north in the direction of Hostre-Ostrivske. They are constantly working to destroy the Russians, but the enemy has a numerical advantage in infantry, equipment and artillery.

