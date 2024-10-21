Enemy "Buk-M3" SAM destroyed 60 km from contact line - General Staff

On the night of October 21, 2024, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, as part of the tasks of detecting and destroying enemy air defense systems, hit the "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the complex was located about 60 kilometers from the front line.

"Depending on the modification, its cost may range from 40 to 50 million US dollars," the General Staff emphasizes.