Russian man engulfed by fire after being hit by "Javelin" ATGM jumps out of his tank and runs as fast as he can across field. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers using "Javelin" ATGM destroyed an enemy tank in the Kurakhove sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows how, after the missile hits, the mechanic-driver of the enemy T-80BV tank rushes out of his compartment and runs across the field, engulfed by fire. A few seconds later, the enemy armoured vehicle explodes.
