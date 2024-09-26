Soldiers of NGU "Rubizh" brigade burned two MTLBs with occupiers using Javelin ATGMs. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 4th Battalion "Force of Freedom" of the National Guard Brigade "Rubizh" repelled the attack of the occupiers with the help of Javelin ATGMs and drones.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

First, the National Guard hit two enemy MTLBs with Javelin ATGMs. The remaining infantry were attacked by drones.

Enemy losses: 2 MTLBs and 7 attack aircraft.

