Russian tank is blown to pieces after attack from American Javelin ATGM. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank in the Ukhlodarsk sector with the help of American Javelin ATGM.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that after being hit, the enemy armoured vehicle explodes and shatters.

"A precise hit from the US Javelin ATGM turns a Russian tank inside out in the Vuhledar sector," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Both ran away and pretended to be dead: occupier tries in vain to avoid deadly blow of kamikaze drone. VIDEO