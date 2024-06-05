Both ran away and pretended to be dead: occupier tries in vain to avoid deadly blow of kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Drone operators of the Chimera unit of the 20th separate battalion of the Special Forces "Ukraine" of the Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated the occupier, who was trying to avoid death in every way possible.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier was running around the field, dodging the UAV's attack and even pretending to be dead. However, all efforts were in vain.

