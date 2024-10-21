"Victory Plan" is not substitute for Peace Formula, but practical tool for its implementation - Sybiha at talks with Fidan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the Victory Plan, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and Turkey's assistance in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is important for us that Turkey supports the Peace Formula and is a leader in the Food Security area. The Peace Formula is the only realistic path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. Today we talked, among other things, about the importance of avoiding competition between peace initiatives or splitting the world into blocs. All peace-loving states are interested in restoring a just peace and respect for the UN Charter. I am convinced that Turkey can play an important role in this," Sybiha said.

He noted that he had informed his Turkish counterpart about Ukraine's "Victory Plan," emphasizing that "this is not a replacement for the Peace Formula, but a practical tool for its implementation."

The meeting also focused on security and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

Ukraine and Turkey also discussed Istanbul's assistance in the liberation of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners, including Crimean Tatars, from Russian captivity.

In his turn, the Turkish minister noted the multidimensional nature of Ukraine-Turkey cooperation and its constant strengthening, as well as "the struggle waged by the Ukrainian people with great endurance, strength of spirit and courage.

I would like to emphasize once again that we support the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, including Crimea... We continue our efforts to resolve the war on the basis of international law and through negotiations," Fidan said.

The Turkish minister added that Turkey supports any initiative aimed at achieving peace.