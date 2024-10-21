Zaporizhzhia NPP is on verge of blackout again, - Ministry of Energy

Today, on October 21, 2024, at 12:18 a.m., one of the two power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the integrated power system of Ukraine was once again disconnected due to systematic hostile shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, the plant is currently powered by only one power line. Providing external power to the plant, which is necessary for its safe operation, is again under threat.

In case of disconnection of the plant from external power supply, another complete blackout will occur at Zaporizhzhia NPP, which poses a threat to radiation safety," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

"Due to enemy shelling, one of the power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power grid was again disconnected. As soon as the security situation allows, power engineers will do everything possible to restore the power line to ZNPP. Only the return of control over the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.