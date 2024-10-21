Ukraine participates for first time in NATO exercises on use of unmanned systems

For the first time, the Ukrainian Navy took part in NATO's largest exercise on the use of unmanned systems in maritime operations - REPMUS 24.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that with the help of the DELTA combat system, the Ukrainian military coordinated the work of more than 50 unmanned vehicles of various types - underwater, sea, land, and air.

"During the exercises, DELTA was also able to connect to and receive data on the location of the German "robotic dog" Robotics-L from Rheinmetall. Thanks to its mobility, this four-legged robot is able to accompany soldiers in difficult terrain, perform various tasks, and contribute to their protection against mine obstacles," the statement said.

The exercise took place near the Troy Peninsula in Portugal from September 9 to 27.

The military practiced the use of drones for a number of tasks, including anti-submarine warfare, neutralizing sea mines, and protecting critical underwater infrastructure.

During the exercise, the DELTA system was also integrated with other combat systems, allowing for data exchange and the separation of "friend" and "foe" forces. This has significantly improved the management of operations and increased the level of coordination among the maneuver participants.

"A number of NATO events with the participation of Ukraine this year prove how valuable the innovative developments of our military are for Western partners. Joint maneuvers with NATO, such as REPMUS 24, not only facilitate the exchange of experience, but also increase the level of interaction between Ukraine and our partners. The participation of the Ukrainian Navy in these large-scale exercises and their contribution is an important step for the further development and technological improvement of the Defense Forces," said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

For reference.

Exercise REPMUS 24 was organized by the NATO Joint Capabilities Group for Maritime Unmanned Systems (JCGMUS), the NATO Center for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE), the University of Porto's Faculty of Engineering, and the European Defense Agency. The maritime maneuvers were held under the auspices of Portugal.

The goals of REPMUS 24 include the integration of unmanned platforms, command and control (C2) systems, and cross-domain interaction, as well as achieving interoperability with the command and control systems of NATO partner countries.