Occupiers hit critical infrastructure and medical facility in Kherson region

Yesterday, on October 22, 2024, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility and a medical institution; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 high-rise buildings and 24 private houses. The occupiers also damaged garages, outbuildings, a gas pipeline and private cars.

According to Prokudin, Kherson, Antonivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Veletenske, Mykilske, Shliakhove, Inhulets, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Odradokamianka, Zymivnyk, Prydniprovske, Novovorontsovka and Trudoliubivka came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that there is no threat of the occupiers' breakthrough to Kherson from the Dnipro Islands.