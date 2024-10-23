Russia and Belarus to hold joint large-scale military exercises "West-2025"

The armed forces of Russia and Belarus have begun preparations for the joint military exercise West-2025. The program of the exercise includes "exchange of experience of the joint military operations".

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the defense ministers of the two countries, Andrei Belousov and Viktor Khrenin, "agreed on the Plan for joint strategic exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation."

The two countries are already preparing for the West-2025 exercise to be held in 2025.

"During the meeting, we discussed the main approaches to preparing and conducting this exercise. As a result, its concept was approved, and next year, its participants will undoubtedly demonstrate their ability and readiness to perform joint tasks at a high level," the Belarusian Defense Minister said.

Watch more: Soldiers of Belarusian Kalinoŭski Regiment showed footage of battles near village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: "Struggle continues". VIDEO

The exercises will focus on "countering attempts to falsify" the history of World War II, the functioning of a regional grouping of troops, and joint operational and combat training.

Khrenin said that the program of the exercises also included "the exchange of experience of a special military operation" (as Russia calls a full-scale war against Ukraine - ed.)

According to him, on October 23, Belarus and Russia also approved another plan of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, which includes more than 160 joint activities.