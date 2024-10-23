132 combat engagements took place in frontline, 67 of them in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 132 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 73 air strikes using 117 GABS, more than 610 strikes by kamikaze drones and fired about 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv direction. Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhe, and two more are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried nine times to force our units out of their positions near Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve. Two attacks are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

The enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance towards Hrekivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, Torske and Serebrianka. Our troops managed to repel eight of the enemy's attacks, four more are ongoing, and the situation is under control.

Five combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction. Invaders were active in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka, all enemy attempts to improve their position were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

The enemy tried to breach our defense in the Toretsk direction four times. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers in the vicinity of Toretsk and Nelipivka received a fierce rebuff from our defenders three times. One attack is ongoing.

The enemy is intensifying its attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 37 assault and offensive actions. Russian invaders are most active in the areas of Selydove, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar and Mykhailivka. In total, Ukrainian troops have repelled 29 attacks in the area, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing.

According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 348 people killed and wounded. One APC, one IFV, four units of automotive equipment, two motorcycles, three UAV antennas, one cannon and one mortar were destroyed. In addition, two APCs, one AFV, one vehicle, one armored personnel carrier and one enemy mortar were damaged.

There are 30 combat engagements in the Kurakhove direction as of this time of day. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Katerynivka, Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Kreminna Balka, Zoriane, Hostre and Dalnie. Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 26 enemy attacks, four attacks are still ongoing.

Five firefights took place in the Vremivka direction. All enemy attacks were stopped in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva.

The situation in other directions

In the Orikhiv direction, one unsuccessful enemy attack was repelled by our defenders during the day near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our soldiers repelled four attacks by Russian invaders on Ukrainian troops' positions.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. Currently, there are 27 air strikes with the use of 21 guided aerial bombs.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

